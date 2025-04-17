Vadh 2: Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta thriller wraps filming, releases in 2025

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2022 thriller Vadh, titled Vadh 2, has officially completed its shoot and brings back the powerful duo of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, serving as a spiritual successor rather than a direct continuation of the original.

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films, the sequel promises to delve deeper into complex human emotions while maintaining the soul of its predecessor.

Reflecting on the journey, Sanjay Mishra shared, “Vadh was more than a film—it was an experience that resonated deeply with us and the audience. Watching it grow into a franchise is both humbling and thrilling.”

Neena Gupta also praised the project, saying, “It’s rare to find scripts with such an authentic voice. Jaspal’s vision blends truth and tension beautifully—he’s a rare storyteller.”

Director Jaspal Singh Sandhu emphasized that while Vadh 2 stands on its own, it remains grounded in the spirit of the first film. “We’re exploring deeper human narratives in this story. Collaborating again with Sanjay ji and Neena ji has been incredibly fulfilling,” he said, expressing gratitude to Luv Films for their support.

The film is slated for a 2025 release. Earlier this year, the cast and crew began their journey with a spiritual visit to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, taking a holy dip at the Sangam Ghat to seek blessings for the project.