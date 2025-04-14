Veteran Kannada actor Bank Janardhan passes away

Guwahati: Renowned Kannada comedy actor Bank Janardhan passed away on April 14, 2025 (Monday) at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

He was 75 and had been battling age-related health issues.

A familiar face in both Kannada cinema and television, Bank Janardhan was celebrated for his impeccable comic timing and distinctive dialogue delivery. Over the years, he appeared in more than 500 films, making a lasting mark on the industry.

He began his film journey with Pitamaha (1985), directed by K.L. Swamy, and went on to deliver memorable performances in movies like Shhh! (1993), Tarle Nan Maga (1992), Ganesha Subramanya (1992), and Kaurava (1998). On the small screen, he was well-loved for roles in serials like Papa Pandu, Mangalya Jokali, and Robo Family.

Born in 1948, Bank Janardhan’s roots were in theatre, which laid the foundation for his successful transition into television and film. He had suffered a heart attack in 2023 but continued to be cherished by fans for his vast body of work.

His mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Sulthanpalya for public homage, as fans and colleagues mourn the loss of one of Kannada entertainment’s most beloved artists.