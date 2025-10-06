Guwahati: Actor Vijay Deverakonda had a narrow escape on the roads near Undavalli in Jogulamba Gadwala district of Telangana when his car was involved in an accident.

The actor’s Lexus collided with a Bolero that suddenly made a right turn, resulting in an unexpected crash.

Sources confirmed that Vijay was inside the vehicle at the time but emerged unscathed. Authorities reported that the accident occurred abruptly as the Bolero changed direction, causing only minor damage to the actor’s car.

Also Read: Tripura: CM Manik Saha pays respects to SD Burman on birth anniversary

Fans and well-wishers were reassured as official reports confirmed that Vijay Deverakonda was safe and unharmed following the mishap.

The incident comes shortly after Vijay’s visit to Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Prasanthi Nilayam ashram with his family on Sunday. It follows reports of his engagement to actress Rashmika Mandanna, which allegedly took place at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence on October 3 in a private ceremony attended by close family members.

The couple is expected to have a destination wedding in February 2026, though neither Vijay nor Rashmika has officially confirmed the engagement or shared details about the wedding.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Telugu spy drama Kingdom, which is currently streaming on Netflix.