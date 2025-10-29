Guwahati: Deep in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh, a small brown toad that looks like a fallen leaf suddenly lets out a shriek and bites. Over 2,500 kilometres away, in the lush rainforests of Kerala, a bright yellow frog rises tall on its legs, as if challenging an unseen predator.

These extraordinary moments, observed and documented for the first time by scientists from the University of Delhi, reveal a hidden world of amphibian drama that has long gone unnoticed.

In a new study published in Herpetological Notes, researchers led by Professor S. D. Biju of the Department of Environmental Studies have described two distinct defensive behaviours never before recorded in Indian frogs: biting accompanied by a sharp call in the Apatani Horned Toad (Xenophrys apatani) from Arunachal Pradesh, and body-raising to appear larger and more intimidating in the Bicoloured Frog (Clinotarsus curtipes) from Kerala’s Western Ghats.

The nocturnal Apatani Horned Toad, which blends perfectly with the forest leaf litter, inflates its body and emits a piercing cry when threatened, and may even bite the intruder. The scientists first noticed this surprising counterattack during field photography and later confirmed it experimentally using a twig to simulate a threat.

The Bicoloured Frog, by contrast, takes a different approach. When disturbed, it stretches its limbs upward, lifting its entire body off the ground, a dramatic display believed to make it appear larger and more menacing. The researchers say this “body-raising” stance is a classic bluff, a visual performance meant to ward off attackers without physical confrontation.

“Frogs are often seen as passive or timid creatures, but many species have evolved incredible strategies to survive,” said Professor Biju. “These new observations remind us how much of the natural history of Indian frogs remains undocumented or completely unknown.”

Globally, around 650 frog species are known to display defensive behaviours such as biting or intimidation, but this is the first time such actions have been scientifically reported among India’s 419 known frog species. The discovery underscores the rich behavioural diversity hidden in India’s amphibian world, one that continues to surprise even seasoned herpetologists.

Beyond the scientific intrigue, the findings carry a deeper message: the more we observe, the more we realise how little we know about the animals that share our forests.

For the frogs of Arunachal and Kerala, every bite, shriek, and bluff is part of nature’s grand theatre, and humanity is only just beginning to watch the show.