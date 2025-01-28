Guwahati: A large shipment of approximately 400 buffaloes, transported from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh to Meghalaya, has been reportedly detained at New Guwahati Railway Station in Assam.

The consignment, which was being transported via a special railway service, has raised concerns due to the unusual mode of transportation and alleged lack of valid documents, reports stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The buffaloes were being transported in 30 specially designed coaches, each carrying 18 to 20 animals.

The shipment was reportedly booked under the name of PMS Enterprise for the Dairy Development Corporation. However, clearer details are not yet available.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has cordoned off the train, and railway officials have allegedly declined to provide further details.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!