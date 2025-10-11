Guwahati: The first graduating batch of the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (MFSDS & AI) at IIT Guwahati in Assam, has achieved an impressive 91 percent placement rate, marking a strong start for the school’s undergraduate programme.

Established in 2021, the School was among the first in the IIT system to launch a dedicated BTech programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

The inaugural 2021–25 cohort has now successfully completed the programme.

According to IIT Guwahati’s official placement report, students received offers from top global companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Warner Bros Discovery. Additionally, one graduate will pursue higher studies at Carnegie Mellon University, USA.

Professor Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, expressed pride in the achievement. “By introducing a BTech in Data Science and AI in 2021, we were ahead of the curve,” he said. “The successful placement of our first batch validates the demand for these skills and the quality of the programme we have built,” he added.

Rahul Mehta, founder of the Mehta Family Foundation, highlighted the shared vision behind the School.

“The success of the inaugural graduating class is a testament to the dedication of IIT Guwahati’s faculty and the talent of its students. Our partnership aimed to empower the next generation of leaders in this transformative field,” he said.

The programme emphasizes both research and practical application. Students engaged in one-year project work addressing advanced problems such as deepfake detection, conversational AI, multimodal healthcare systems, robotics, large language model automation, and federated learning.

Professor Ratnajit Bhattacharjee, Head of the School, highlighted the diversity of student outcomes: “Some graduates are entering leadership-track roles in industry, while others are pursuing advanced research. This flexibility underscores the strength of the programme in preparing world-class, adaptable problem solvers.”

The School currently offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes, including MTech, PhD, and online BSc (Hons) courses.

Drawing students from across India and abroad, the Mehta Family School of Data Science and AI continues to reinforce IIT Guwahati’s reputation as a hub for innovation in artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies.