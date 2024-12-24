Guwahati: A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place at the Ahom Gaon Chariali area in Garchuk, Guwahati.

The man allegedly murdered his wife following a heated argument.

The couple, who had been living in the area for nearly two years, had a history of frequent marital disputes.

According to reports, an intense argument took place between the couple on the roadside on the night of the incident.

The dispute allegedly escalated, and the husband, identified as Subhash Saha, an e-rickshaw driver, allegedly killed his wife under the influence of alcohol.

The victim ran a vegetable stall and operated a small hotel to support their income.

Her body was found with injury marks and Subhash reportedly fled the scene after committing the crime.

Subhash, however, called the landlord to report the murder before escaping.

Later, the Garchuk police launched a manhunt and eventually apprehended Subhash following a thorough investigation.

Further investigation into the incident is being carried out.