Guwahati: A police home guard died during an accident involving a crane at the under-construction flyover site at Bamunimaidam in Guwahati, Assam on Sunday.

Padeshwar Kalita, the deceased, was on duty at the Chandmari flyover site when a crane struck him due to the driver’s alleged negligence.

According to reports, the crane, which belonged to the contractor of the flyover project, was being operated recklessly.

The home guard was reportedly posted at the Chandmari Police Station.

Following the incident, the Chandmari Police promptly seized the vehicle involved in the accident and initiated an investigation into the matter.

