Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) has launched a new Rail Coach Restaurant at the Uzan Bazar riverfront in Assam’s state capital Guwahati.

The coach restaurant aims to offer passengers and the general public a unique dining experience.

The initiative is part of NF Railway’s broader vision to transform decommissioned train coaches into aesthetically designed restaurants incorporating a touch of local heritage.

It aims to provide a nostalgic railway dining ambience while catering to the needs of passengers, tourists and residents alike.

Currently, including the newly opened coach restaurant, 17 such restaurants are operational across several locations and major railway stations under the jurisdiction of NF Railway.

These restaurants have gained immense popularity due to their unique ambience and quality service.

It boasts a heritage-inspired design, featuring an aesthetic that incorporates elements reflecting the local culture.

The restaurant offers a diverse menu featuring a variety of food, snacks and beverages, providing visitors with quick yet delightful meal options.

It is accessible to all, including rail passengers, nearby residents and tourists, making it an inclusive dining destination.

Additionally, it contributes to sustainable revenue generation for the railways while creating employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers.

It emphasises the importance of blending utility with heritage and enhancing the passenger experience.

The coach restaurant in Guwahati is expected to become a major attraction for food lovers and railway enthusiasts, offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience in the heart of the city, by the riverfront.