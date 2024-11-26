Assam: Two arrested with drugs worth Rs 3 crore in Guwahati

Guwahati: At least two persons were arrested near the Tetelia area in Guwahati, Assam with suspected heroin worth Rs 3 crore (estimated) on Tuesday.

They were apprehended during a special Naka operation on NH-37 near Rishi Marbles.

After they were arrested, 364 grams of suspected heroin were recovered there.

The police team arrested them during the interception of a truck (Registration: AS-18AC-6959).

After a thorough investigation and search was carried out by the police team, they recovered 32 soap cases containing the contraband.

The two apprehended individuals have been identified as Mofizul Ali (26), the driver and Surat Jamal (30), the handyman.

Of the two suspects, Ali is a resident of Jiyaguri in Kokrajhar, Assam and Jamal is a resident of Dhubri, Assam.

Police said that further investigation into the recovery is being carried out.

The source and destination of the drugs are also being verified.