Guwahati: Two individuals were apprehended by the police for allegedly abducting a contractor in Guwahati, Assam.

As per reports, the contractor was abducted from the Batahguli area in Guwahati, Assam by a gang of five men.

The victim, Noor Hussain Talukdar, was contacted by the kidnappers under the pretext of offering a contract.

The kidnappers then abducted him and used his mobile phone to demand a ransom of Rs. 2 lakh from his family.

The family following the ransom call alerted the Satgaon police station and based on the complaint, an investigation was initiated.

The police guided them to arrange for the ransom payment at a secluded spot in Panjabari’s Nabajyoti Nagar.

In a planned operation, the police succeeded in arresting two of the kidnappers.

They were identified as Hassan Ali (28) and Shahnawaz Alam (24).

However, three other suspects managed to flee from the police.

An investigation has been initiated in connection with the incident and attempts to trace the missing person is on.