Guwahati5: A 22-year-old woman was critically injured in a knife attack in Hatigaon of Guwahati, Assam.

The accused, identified as Azul Haque, approached the woman from behind and stabbed her in the neck before fleeing the scene.

However, locals apprehended Haque after a brief chase.

During the arrest, Haque reportedly resisted and assaulted both the public and the police.

The victim, Sonali Das, was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) with a serious neck laceration and a minor hand injury.

While exhibiting symptoms of vomiting, her vital signs remained stable, police said.

The motive behind the attack is currently under investigation.