Life in Guwahati can get hectic, and weekends are the perfect time to take a short break and reconnect with nature.

Around Guwahati, there are several beautiful spots that are perfect for a quick trip to recharge your mind and soul.

Here are some places near Guwahati that you can explore this weekend to relax and freshen up your mind.

Chandubi Lake

About 60 kilometers from the city, Chandubi Lake offers a peaceful retreat surrounded by forests and hills. Boating, fishing, or simply sitting by the calm waters makes it a perfect escape from daily stress.

Deepor Beel

This wetland just outside Guwahati is a paradise for bird lovers. Migratory birds visit here in winter, and a morning walk along its banks is both calming and scenic.

Umananda Island and Umananda Temple

Situated in the middle of the Brahmaputra River, Umananda Island can be reached by a short ferry ride. The temple and river views create a unique mix of spirituality and natural beauty.

Umiam Lake

Near Shillong, Umiam Lake is a large scenic reservoir surrounded by pine hills. It is popular for boating and water activities, but even sitting by the lake and enjoying the sunset is incredibly relaxing.

Cherrapunji

Famous for its waterfalls, misty hills, and living root bridges, Cherrapunji is a dream destination for nature lovers. The lush green landscapes and fresh air make it a rejuvenating weekend trip.

Sonapur Resorts

Just a short drive from Guwahati, Sonapur offers resorts amid gardens and serene surroundings. They are ideal for families, friends, or couples looking for a peaceful retreat without traveling far.

Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary

Located on the outskirts of the city, Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary is perfect for trekking and bird watching. Its dense forests and streams offer a refreshing outdoor experience close to home.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

Around 60 kilometers away, Pobitora is famous for the one-horned rhinoceros. A jeep safari here is thrilling, and you can also spot wild buffaloes and numerous bird species.

These weekend spots near Guwahati provide the perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and natural beauty, giving you a refreshing break from the busy city life.