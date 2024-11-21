Guwahati : The people of Guwahati are all eagerly waiting to witness singing superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s concert to be held on December 29.

The concert, which is to be held as a part of Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Dil-Luminati Tour across India, has seen massive ticket sales across the country including in Guwahati.

The time of the concert in Guwahati is from 7 PM to 10 PM. The venue of the concert has not yet got reveal to the fans.

If you have not yet booked the highly anticipated concert ticket in Guwahati, you can do so by logging into your Zomato account or app.

After logging in, click on the Live section located in the extreme right hand corner at the bottom.

Scroll down and click on the Dil-Luminati Tour India.

Select the Guwahati concert on December 29, 2024. View available ticket categories and proceed with booking.

The ticket prices for Guwahati concert start from Rs. 40,000 onwards. Tickets are non-cancellable & non-refundable.

After smashing records with sold-out shows across North America, Australia, and New Zealand, he is already setting India ablaze with his electrifying energy.



Fans can expect high-energy performances of fan favorites and chart-topping hits of Dosanjh along with stunning visuals and world-class sound production and get to create unforgettable memories celebrating desi music for all ages.

Dosanjh is one of the renowned Punjabi singers with a huge fan base across the globe.

An adult must go with children below the age of 13 years. ?

Kids who are 6 and older must have a separate ticket.

People only with a valid ticket or wearable band will get entry.

The ticket will go under scan at the turnstile or hand scanner.

People cannot carry alcohol, cigarettes, and dangerous objects (e.g., weapons, fireworks, musical instruments) with them.

Intoxicated individuals may not get entry.

The venue is drug-free and has a zero-tolerance policy for narcotics.