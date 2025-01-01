Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the upcoming Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge will be named Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu.

He said that the name will be a tribute to the enduring impact of the great Kamrupa King, Kumar Bhaskar Varma, who ruled the region in the 7th century.

Kumar Bhaskar Varma’s remarkable contributions to the prosperity of Kamrupa and his pivotal role in promoting the cultural and political significance of Assam have left an indelible mark on the state’s history.

The CM added that the naming of the bridge after him is a fitting homage to his legendary legacy.

The Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge, slated for completion by July 2025, is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and enhance connectivity between the two key areas of the city.

Once operational, the bridge will be toll-free for all vehicles except trucks and commercial buses.

“Work on the upcoming Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge is progressing well, and we plan to dedicate it to the people after July 2025,” he stated.