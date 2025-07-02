Many people dealing with piles (also called hemorrhoids) may not realize that their everyday habits could actually be making the condition worse.

Health experts say simple lifestyle mistakes—like sitting for long hours, eating too little fiber, and holding in bowel movements—can lead to more pain and problems.

Piles happen when veins in the rectum or anus become swollen and irritated. This can cause itching, bleeding, and discomfort. While piles are common and can often be treated at home, doctors warn that ignoring certain habits might slow down recovery or make the condition return.

“Most people don’t realize how much their daily routine matters,” said Dr R Menon, a stomach and digestive specialist. “Eating low-fiber foods, not drinking enough water, and not moving around enough are big reasons people get or keep having piles.”

One harmful habit is waiting too long to use the bathroom. This can lead to constipation and puts pressure on the bottom area, making piles worse. Doctors also warn against spending too much time on the toilet, especially while using phones, as this adds extra strain.

Sitting too much—like while working at a desk or driving—is also a problem. “Sitting for many hours can reduce blood flow to the area and cause swelling. Taking short breaks to stand or walk helps,” Dr Menon explained.

Other things that can make piles worse include eating too much spicy food, drinking alcohol, and having a lot of caffeine. These can upset the stomach and add to the discomfort.

To feel better and prevent piles, doctors suggest eating more fiber (like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains), drinking enough water, and staying active. Also, go to the bathroom when you need to and avoid straining too hard.If the symptoms don’t go away, it’s important to see a doctor. Ignoring piles can lead to serious problems, like heavy bleeding or painful blood clots.