Monsoon in India turns the landscape green and beautiful. While some people avoid traveling during this season, it actually has its own charm, fewer crowds, pleasant weather, and stunning views. From misty hills to flowing waterfalls, here are 10 great places to visit in India during the monsoon.

1. Munnar, Kerala

Covered in tea gardens and misty hills, Munnar becomes even more beautiful during the monsoon. The fresh greenery, waterfalls, and cool weather make it an ideal escape for nature lovers and honeymooners alike.

2. Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Known as one of the wettest places on Earth, Cherrapunji comes alive during the rains. With clouds hanging low over hills, living root bridges, and majestic waterfalls like Nohkalikai, it’s a monsoon lover’s dream.

3. Coorg, Karnataka

Often called the “Scotland of India,” Coorg is known for its coffee plantations, lush forests, and scenic drives. During the monsoon, the mist-covered hills and flowing rivers make it a perfect spot for a peaceful getaway.

4. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur may be known for its dry climate, but the monsoon adds a romantic touch. The city’s lakes fill up, the Aravalli hills turn green, and the palaces look even more majestic under grey skies.

5. Lonavala, Maharashtra

Just a short drive from Mumbai and Pune, Lonavala is a top pick for monsoon weekends. The region is dotted with waterfalls, green valleys, and forts, making it ideal for treks and nature walks.

6. Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is open only from June to October, and the monsoon is the best time to see it in full bloom. Thousands of alpine flowers cover the valley, creating a colorful and magical landscape.

7. Alleppey, Kerala

Famous for its backwaters and houseboats, Alleppey is even more serene in the monsoon. The rain enhances the beauty of the coconut-lined canals and offers a calm, refreshing escape from city life.

8. Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, is often called the “Scotland of the East.” With its rolling hills, lakes, and waterfalls like Elephant Falls, it’s a scenic retreat during the rainy season.

9. Mount Abu, Rajasthan

The only hill station in Rajasthan, Mount Abu is cool and green during the monsoon. The rain makes Nakki Lake and the surrounding Aravalli hills even more picturesque.

10. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Known as the “Princess of Hill Stations,” Kodaikanal offers misty lakes, forest trails, and waterfalls during the monsoon. It’s ideal for travelers looking for peace, fresh air, and scenic beauty.

Why Travel During the Monsoon?

Some people avoid traveling during the rainy season, but the monsoon brings out a greener, quieter, and more beautiful side of many places in India. With the right preparation, it can be a great time to enjoy nature and explore the country peacefully and refreshingly.