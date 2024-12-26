Picnic is an wonderful outing which is enjoyed in Assam in winter season in Assam.

Amidst the breathtaking natural scenery in the state, people come altogether to celebrate the beauty of the winters.

Food forms an integral part of a picnic. These are some of the food items without which picnic is incomplete in Assam-

Bread

Every picnic session in Assam begins with large loaves of breads being cut, baked and also distributed among picnickers in large quantities. These breads are had in hordes by all with ample dollops of butter or also generous spread of jelly.

Boiled Egg

It is a tradition in Assam to have boiled eggs in picnics. During the season of picnics in winters, it is not uncommon to see people marveling at the sights and also sounds of nature by chomping down large bites of two to three boiled eggs.

Tea

No snack is complete without a cup of tea in Assam. As a major tea producer of the world as also a state which is addicted to this healthy beverage, large glasses of tea are a must have drink in picnics too in Assam.

Pork Fry

Among the varieties of non-vegetarian dishes enjoyed in picnics altogether in Assam, pork often tops the list. Besides being a traditional fare in the main meals of a picnic, pork is enjoyed in the fried form as a snack as its juicy, tender and luscious texture highly pleases the taste buds and a soulful dish too

Rice

Being the staple food of Assam, it is unimaginable to think of picnics without the presence of rice. A picnic meal always starts with rice and it is relished delightfully amidst natural settings with loved ones together.

Dal

Rice and dal are a traditional food combination in Assam, so like every other day, these two food items are enjoyed heartily even in picnics with a large group of people. Picnic meals often have two to three types of dal items in the menu.

Meat Curry

People of Assam are hardcore non-vegetarians and meat is cooked in complex ways and relished highly too in picnics. Some of the meats with which picnic dishes are cooked includes mutton, chicken, pork and duck.

Fish Curry

Being a riverine state, fish is a staple food item of the Assamese people. A large varieties of fish is cooked in picnic meals in Assam. Be it in fried forms or cooked delectably with spicy and sour curries, fish is always a soul food in the state.

Winter Veggies

As a state rich in greenery, the produce of the winter season constitute a large part of picnic meals in Assam. From brinjals and varieties of gourds to leafy greens and also tomatoes, vegetable meals are highly nutritious and tasty too in pinics.

Curd

A popular and traditional dessert in daily life and also social ceremonies in Assam is curd. It is relished widely altogether after having a large meal in picnics.