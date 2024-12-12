You can start the New Year 2025 on a high energy note and get success with some popular manifestation methods.

These manifestation methods are a powerful way of boosting your desires into reality.

It can help you in attracting success, fame, prosperity and love effortlessly

2025 can be the time of your life to achieve success if you set into motion with these manifestation methods alongside actions-

1. 777 Technique

Your desires can become your reality if you silently chant it or write it down 7 times in the morning and 7 times in the evening, for 7 consecutive days.

2. 369 Manifestation

According to expert astrologers, the 369 manifestation is a powerful way of attracting your desires. To do it, you have to write down your manifestation 3 times in the morning, 6 times in the afternoon, and 9 times at night.

3. 555 Manifestation

A great way of manifesting your deepest desires is to simply write it down in a journal in the present tense 55 times every day for 5 days.

4. The Pillow Method

Write your desire on your paper and tuck it under you pillow when you go to sleep. Every night, read what you have written and really focus on it while you are falling asleep.

5. Vision Board

Take a chart paper or a board and paste your desires in the form of pictures and hang it in your bedroom. Focus on it for a few minutes daily before going to bed

6. Daily Affirmations

A powerful manifestation technique is to repeat your desires in the form of affirmations daily in present tense to bring it into reality

7. Water Manifestation

Take a glass of water, repeat your desires in the form of affirmations while holding it and drink it. Water is a powerful conductor of energy and can be influenced by thoughts, emotions, and intentions.

8. Visualization

One of the best laws of attractions is visualization when you close your eyes for a few minutes and imagine yourselves living your dream life

9. 17 Second Manifestation

According to Abraham Hicks in his book “Ask and it is given” it only takes 17 seconds of pure, interrupted focus to activate the process of your manifestations.

10. Manifestation Box

It is a mailbox to the universe where you can daily write your affirmations and put it there to activate your desires into reality