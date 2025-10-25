Acne is a common beauty woe with many types and we often become a self-styled beautician while thinking about the solutions of combating it.

From chin to forehead, these tiny little bumps appears unexpectedly and is the biggest mood disruptor of modern times

However, acne is a result of imbalance of hormone production in the body and can go with proper lifestyle changes.

Popular dietitian Manpreet Kalra has explained about the types of acne and the main causes and also the solutions behind it-

1. Jawline & Chin Acne

Due to the production of high androgens, oil overproduction and clogged pores give rise to jawline and chin acne. Spearmint tea daily and one tbsp flax & pumpkin seeds daily can help in overcoming this woe



2. PMS Acne

Low progesterone and estrogen dominance causes inflammation and excess sebum production resulting in PMS acne. It happens mostly during periods. Sunflower and sesame seeds along with stress management exercises like yoga and walks can help solve this woe

3. Cheek Acne



When gut and liver health is poor, estrogen overload in blood can give rise to cheek acne. A fber-rich diet and beetroot, lemon water, dandelion tea can help in eradicating cheek acne



4. Forehead Acne



When excessive stress produce high cortisol, sleep gets disrupted and insulin spikes can result in appearance of forehead acne

Magnesium-rich foods, less caffeine and a timely sleep schedule can eradicate forehead acne

5. Acne from Poor Sleep / Irregular Meals

Insulin resistance and cortisol imbalance leads to unstable blood sugar which cause hormonal chaos in the body leading to more acne breakout A protein rich breakfast and cinnamon & ACV before meals can fix this problem