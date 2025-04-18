Adding jaggery instead of regular sugar to your tea can be good for you. It can help your body in different ways, like strengthening your defense system, helping your tummy digest food better, and giving you more iron.

Jaggery is a natural sweetener and contains more essential nutrients than regular white sugar, which only provides empty calories. It also has a rich taste.

Here are 8 reasons why you should consider switching to jaggery in your tea:

Packed with Good Stuff: Jaggery has essential things like iron, magnesium, and potassium. Iron helps if you don’t have enough iron in your blood.

Boosts Your Body’s Defense: Jaggery has zinc and selenium, which can make your body’s defense system stronger, so you don’t get sick easily.

Helps Your Stomach: Jaggery helps your body make juices that break down food, so your tummy feels good. It can also help if you have trouble going to the toilet.

Cleans Your Body: Jaggery helps take out bad things from your body and keeps your liver healthy.

Delicious Taste: Jaggery makes tea taste rich and a bit like caramel, which many people enjoy.

Might Help You Lose Weight: Jaggery might help you lose weight by making your body digest food better and making you feel full.

Better for Sugar Levels: Jaggery might make your blood sugar go up slowly compared to white sugar, which is good for keeping your sugar levels steady.

Good for Your Heart: Jaggery might help lower bad fats in your blood and keep your blood pressure normal.

Even though jaggery is healthier than white sugar, it still has energy and sugar. So, don’t eat too much of it. If you have diabetes or other health issues, talk to your doctor or a food expert before changing what you eat.