One of the main features of Bohag Bihu is the husori (Bihu song) and these classic tunes sing ode to many beautiful flowers grown in spring season in Assam.

Among the varieties of spring flowers of Assam, the Bihu husoris enchantingly and poetically sings the glories of Kopou Phool, Togor Phool and Nahor Phool.

Let us know about these beautiful flowers of Assam that finds poetic mention in Bihu husori-

Kopou Phool

1. The women of Assam used this flower as a hair ornament in a hairbun and mostly it is flaunted at the time of doing Bihu dance

2. It is the state flower of Assam

3. Its English name is foxtail orchid

4. The scientific name of this flower is Rhynchostylis retusa

5. The flower is considered as a symbol of love and also merriment in Assam

6. Besides India, foxtail orchids also grow in Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand and Vietnam

7. Besides Assam, foxtail orchid is also the state flower of Arunachal Pradesh

8. The flowers grow in the late spring season and prefers indirect lighting

9. The flower has a unique foxtail like appearance as it is a raceme (unbranched flowering plant bearing short flowers along the shoots) comprising of around 100 pinkish white flowers altogether.

10. It is an epiphyte as it grows on the surface of another plant

Cape Jasmine

1. It is known as Togor Phool in Assamese language

2. One of the common names of this flower is gardenia

3. Its scientific name is Gardenia jasminoides

4. It is a shrub that ranges from 30 cm to 3 m (1–10 ft) high in the wild, with cylindrical to flat branches

5. While the leaves are glossy, the white flowers also have a matte texture

6. The petals can be quite large, up to 10 cm in diameter and also loosely funnel-shaped

7. Gardenias prefer bright indirect sunlight or partial shade.

8. Besides its beautiful white flowers, it is also renowned for its soothing fragrance

9. It prefers growing in rich, acidic, well-drained soil altogether

10. Togor Phool is also widely used for making Assamese dishes

Indian Rose Chestnut Flower

1. It is known as Nahor Phool in Assamese language

2. It is commonly known as Ceylon ironwood, or also as cobra saffron

3. It belongs to the Calophyllaceae family and is altogether the national tree of Sri Lanka.

4. It is named “Ironwood” after the heaviness and also hardness of its timber.

5. It is grown as an ornamental tree because of its large, fragrant white flowers, grayish-green foliage with a beautiful pinkish-red flush of drooping young leaves.

6. It is considered a sacred tree in India and is harvested for its oil-rich seed and also aromatic flowers.

7. Its seeds are edible containing 76% oil and are also commonly known as “surli nuts”.

8. Its fruit resembling chestnut in shape and size can also be eaten.

9. This slow growing tree is found Myanmar, Malaysia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and also Sumatra

10. The flower can be used for treating gastrointestinal diseases and bronchitis, cough and also asthma