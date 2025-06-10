When it comes to skincare, sunscreen has been our ultimate shield; not just against sunburn, but also premature ageing, pigmentation, and dullness. But do you know the best sunscreens should go beyond just protection; they should nourish and revitalise your skin too. Whether you’re braving the summer sun or facing screen-time blues indoors, a good sunscreen is a non-negotiable.

If you’re a daily commuter in this scorching heat of June, here are the top 5 sunscreens that will protect and revitalise your skin, keeping it radiant and healthy all day long.

1. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 50+

A cult favourite, this sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection with a light, non-greasy formula. Its Dry-Touch technology ensures a matte finish, making it perfect for oily and combination skin. Packed with helioplex technology, it also prevents photoaging and dullness, leaving the skin feeling fresh and smooth. It typically ranges from Rs. 179 to 600+, and Apollo247 offers the lowest price at just Rs. 269.

2. Biotique Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen SPF 50+

For those seeking an Ayurvedic twist, this 100% botanical sunscreen blends sandalwood, saffron, and honey. Apart from shielding skin from UV rays, it revitalises tired skin and provides a natural glow. The nourishing formula is especially great for dry or sun-exposed skin. It typically ranges from Rs. 140 to 230. Grab it on Purplle.com for just Rs.147.

3. Dot & Key Cica Calming Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

Infused with cica (centella asiatica) and niacinamide, this sunscreen is a skin-soothing powerhouse. It offers high protection while calming redness, reducing acne scars, and supporting skin barrier repair. Lightweight and non-comedogenic, it’s perfect for daily use on sensitive or acne-prone skin. It typically ranges from Rs. 300 to 500. Available at the best price on JioMart: Rs. 356

4. Minimalist SPF 50 Sunscreen with Multi-Vitamins

This minimalist favourite doesn’t just block UV rays; it also rejuvenates. Enriched with vitamins A, B3, B5, E, and F, it repairs and nourishes skin from within. The silky texture absorbs quickly and works beautifully under makeup, making it ideal for modern lifestyles. It typically ranges from Rs. 249 to 600+. Find the most affordable deal on NykaaMan for Rs 249.

5. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF 50+

Ideal for sensitive skin, this French favourite is ultra-light, water-resistant, and leaves no white cast. Enriched with thermal spring water, it not only protects but also soothes and hydrates stressed skin. The antioxidant-rich formula supports skin renewal and resilience, making it a must-have for everyday wear. It typically ranges from Rs. 1300 to 3000+, and you can get it on Amazon for just Rs. 1,328.

Choosing the right sunscreen is no longer just about SPF numbers. It’s about what works for your skin’s unique needs while offering nourishment. These top 5 sunscreens not only protect your skin from harsh UV rays but also revitalise it from within, leaving you glowing, protected, and confident every day.