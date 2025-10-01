Horoscope Today | 1 October 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 1 October 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (1 October 2025)

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

Social events, especially those unrelated to business, could bring exciting new contacts. Relationships with partners should be mutually beneficial, particularly when the people you’re dealing with are friends. If you’ve been considering entering a new business partnership, this is the day to start discussing it seriously. Romantic partnerships begun or moved forward now should also go very well.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Your efficient and practical abilities are operating at a very high level. A long-term goal that you’ve been working toward could finally be reached today, bringing good fortune and open acknowledgement. Your efforts may be so appreciated that you could be asked to continue doing what you’re doing. In other words, major advancement could be in the works.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Your strong business head and practical skills couple with imagination and innovation to bring advancement your way. Information received from far away could prove especially valuable now. Relationships with friends and neighbors should be warm, cordial, and cooperative. Love relationships also prove rewarding. This evening blow off a little steam by going out.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Business colleagues or prospective partners could visit today. The meeting promises to be cooperative, rewarding, and fruitful. Any partnership formed now shows promise of being a step in the right direction. You might fantasize about how you’re going to spend all the money you’re going to make. This is fine as long as you postpone actually spending it until you have the money in your hands.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

A social event in your neighborhood, perhaps in your home, could bring practical information your way that you can put to use to advance your business. You could meet some valuable contacts. Information received from neighbors can prove enlightening. You should feel optimistic, enthusiastic, and motivated. Whatever you start now should bring success and good fortune your way.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

Your business and financial interests could suddenly take a turn for the better. Any difficulties you’ve been having may disappear as if by magic. Whatever your work, either related to career or projects of your own, it should suddenly run a lot more smoothly. You should be feeling physically strong and energetic. Optimism and enthusiasm permeate your thoughts.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

You feel mentally and physically great, and your business and financial interests may take a sudden turn for the better. A contract could be involved. Love matters should also be going very well, and children could bring you great pleasure. This is a good time to make future plans and pursue your most cherished ambitions.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

You can overcome difficulties with business and money through the help of someone older. Helpful advice makes a future course of action seem clearer and more practical than before. Your practical abilities are heightened. You’re less likely than usual to let strong emotions interfere with using them. A previously unused intuitive ability could also help you now.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Today a piece of information for which you’ve been searching could suddenly become known. You might use your business and money-management skills to help a friend or a group with which you’re affiliated. You’ll have some good pointers to impart. Gratitude, if not financial compensation, should be forthcoming. Put your nose to the grindstone and get going!

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

Efforts to advance your career that you’ve made over the past few weeks could finally bear fruit. Success and good fortune are strongly indicated where business and money are concerned. Worries over finances disappear. You could receive public recognition of some kind, particularly from higher-ups. Some benefit through contracts or legal papers is also indicated. This is a satisfying, profitable time.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

A long-awaited vacation or move you’ve been hoping to make could finally be possible today. Before you go, there may be some paperwork to take care of. Thoughts of business advancement may play in your mind, and you might consider taking a course or two to increase your marketability and help you get closer to achieving your goals.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Heightened imagination and ingenuity could bring new ideas for advancing yourself in money and business affairs. Practical information attained from outside sources merges with insights to bring useful information your way. Consider everything carefully before taking action. Be open to the advice of others. Whatever you do, today shows promise of being successful and fortunate.