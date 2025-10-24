Horoscope Today | 24 October 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 24 October 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today 24 October 2025).

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

Family members may want to make changes in your home, such as remodeling, redecorating, or refurnishing, but there could be disagreements about the changes needed. Everyone will have a different idea. This isn’t a good day to make such plans. It’s unlikely that any agreement will be reached now. Put off the planning until another time.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Miscommunication with a romantic partner could have you either writing or reading love poetry or a story of some kind. It’s more important that you clear up the misunderstanding with the special person in your life. Cheer up. Don’t let your insecurity get the better of you. All isn’t as bad as it seems. The end of the day could bring a passionate reconciliation.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

A close friend or group with which you’re associated could have money troubles. You might be asked to help, but be careful. It’s doubtful that the person or organization will be able to pay you back. A goal that you’ve been working toward could get stalled, but this isn’t the day to try to jump-start it. You may lack information. Take a day off and then fix it.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

You like people but sometimes you can be very critical. Today you may have a hard time integrating yourself into a group. The group dynamic may not appeal to you. All you want to do is break away. Try to overcome that feeling and observe your resistance. Try to find your place in the group and play along without faking it.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

Confusion about metaphysical or spiritual matters could have you seeking clarity through research. Talking with friends could prove beneficial, but it’s important to remember that they could be as perplexed as you. Interesting discussions and technology will make a difference. A friend may prove untrustworthy, so be careful about the people you share confidences with now.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

A new sort of bond may form with someone you consider a friend. Perhaps you discover a mutual interest or suddenly see your friend in a new light. This can be beautiful, but before you make any commitment, make an effort to get to know the person a little better. Your image of him or her might be clouded by idealism. You might not see the person objectively.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

Something important to you is changing. You’re beginning to doubt whether there’s a future in it or not. It may be a career or a romantic relationship. Confusion may dominate your thoughts today. You aren’t comfortable with an uncertain future. You need to give this a lot of thought before deciding. Hang in there.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Vague physical discomfort could have you feeling out of sorts. Most likely you aren’t really ill. You’re tired and stressed, but you can make it through the day. Disillusionment with someone you’ve admired could also be on your mind. You could be seeking someone else for a role model. You’ll feel better tomorrow!

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

A long-awaited romantic encounter may be canceled or prove less rewarding than you’d hoped. Doubts about the future of this relationship could come up. This isn’t the day to make any final decisions about serious matters like this. Wait a few days until you feel a little more confident and then make up your mind.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

A visitor to your home might bring unreliable information. Don’t take at face value whatever this person says. As far as romance is concerned, your passions are high and your need for intimacy about the same. It’s unlikely that you’ll have any truly romantic encounters today, at least satisfying ones. If the opportunity comes your way, it might be best to make a date for a later time.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

A passionate letter or phone call could come from a close friend or romantic partner. The person may be confused and rather emotionally tormented. Be kind! If you’ve been thinking about doing some writing, this is the day. Your imagination is flying high. Let the words flow and don’t get too caught up with grammar and structure now. You can edit later.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

You could have an artistic talent that you haven’t yet tapped. Today events might occur that cause you to want to try. This is a good time, as your inspiration is high. Don’t judge yourself too harshly if your efforts don’t quite fit your expectations. Cut yourself some slack. More experience is needed before you can really fit your vision to your skill.