Here is the horoscope for 4 October 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (4 October 2025)

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

People may be putting pressure on you, and they might have some facts to support their point. But your mind works like a computer, storing information you can draw on when needed. No one can match the strength of your mental and emotional resources. If you’ve prepared thoroughly and done your homework, these challenges should be easy for you to handle.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Today is an excellent day for you. You might feel more free to make your own choices. Let go of anything that’s holding you back—there’s no reason to feel restricted. Your adventurous spirit is bold, and there’s plenty of new ground to explore. Stay focused and move forward—you have the go-ahead.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

You may be caught in a tense emotional situation where someone is twisting your words to make you appear at fault. Just as you try to get a project moving, others may act against your plans. This could stem from a simple misunderstanding. Take time to communicate and clear the air in your relationships.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Friendships are flowing smoothly, so lean on them for the support you need. The future may feel uncertain, but don’t let that worry you. Focus on enjoying each moment and appreciating every breath. Feel confident and take bold action.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

Lessons might appear in unexpected ways today, so don’t feel pressured to understand everything right away. Instead of overthinking and letting your emotions freeze you, take decisive action—even if it means making mistakes. That’s where the real learning happens. Let these experiences teach you what you need to know.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

Unexpected surprises are on the way, but most will be exciting and welcome. Stay open and receptive to others and the new experiences they bring. Following the path of least resistance will lead you exactly where you need to be. Seek out those who radiate love and positive energy.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

You might feel like you’re on a highway when suddenly all the lanes merge, creating a bottleneck that brings tension and challenges. Your instinct may be to let everyone else pass, but today you won’t reach your goals unless you take a more assertive approach.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

You’ll gain an advantage by stepping back from the emotional core of the situation. Stay neutral—it’s key to handling things in a way that leads to success. As long as your mind stays clear and focused, you’ll experience powerful flashes of inspiration.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

You might feel like a mouse eyeing the cheese in the middle of the kitchen floor. From your safe corner, the prize seems within reach—but you know a cat is nearby. Stepping out too soon could provoke a swift and powerful reaction. It might be wiser to wait for another day before going for it.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

Your emotions are lifted by the support of those around you, but be mindful not to let it inflate your ego. Today is ideal for stepping back and gaining perspective rather than assuming you have all the answers. Opportunities arise when you collaborate with forward-thinking people who aren’t afraid to challenge the limits.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

Add some excitement to your life by embracing spontaneous activities. Step out and experience more of the world. Seek out what’s unexpected and different—choose the closed door rather than the open one where you can see everything in advance.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

You may face some emotional tension, but keeping things in perspective can ease the strain. Don’t let temporary moods drain your energy or hinder your productivity. Focus on what’s going well in your life and direct your energy there. Today, your communication skills and compassion will help you rise out of any rut.



