How is excessive screen time affecting your body?

Spending too much time in front of screens is becoming a big problem as many people use their phones, computers, and tablets for work, fun, and staying connected.

Experts say that too much screen time can affect your body in ways you might not notice right away but can cause problems over time.

One common issue is eye strain. This means your eyes feel tired, dry, blurry, or you get headaches after looking at screens for a long time without a break. The blue light from screens can also mess up your sleep by making it harder for your body to get ready for rest.

Sitting for long hours while using devices can also hurt your posture. Many people tend to slouch or bend their necks in uncomfortable ways, which can lead to neck pain, stiff shoulders, and backaches. If this keeps happening, it might cause long-term pain and make it harder to move comfortably.

Screen time can also affect your mental health. Constantly checking social media, news, and messages can make you feel stressed, anxious, or lonely. Scrolling without thinking can also make it harder to focus and get work done.

Some research shows that spending too much time on screens might increase feelings of sadness, especially if it means less exercise and fewer real-life social interactions.

When you spend a lot of time sitting and looking at screens, you might not move enough. This can lead to weight gain, heart problems, and other health issues like diabetes. Experts say it’s important to balance screen time with physical activity to stay healthy.

Screens are a big part of life today, but it’s important to use them wisely. Taking breaks, like looking away from the screen every 20 minutes at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds, can help your eyes rest. Sitting properly and limiting screen time for fun can protect your body and mind.

In short, too much screen time can cause tired eyes, poor posture, stress, and health problems. Knowing these risks and making small changes can help you live a healthier life, even in a world full of screens.