How to protect your home from hail damage

Hailstorms can strike suddenly, causing significant damage to homes, cars, and outdoor areas, and even small hailstones can result in expensive repairs, but homeowners can take simple steps to reduce the damage and protect their property.

One of the best ways to protect your home is by strengthening the roof. The roof is often the most affected during a hailstorm, so installing durable materials like impact-resistant shingles or metal roofing can help prevent damage.

Regularly checking the roof for any weak spots and making repairs before a storm is also important. Keeping gutters clean is key too, as blocked gutters can lead to leaks and water damage.

Windows and doors can also get damaged by hail, so it’s a good idea to add some protection. You can install impact-resistant glass, storm shutters, or a special film to keep windows from breaking. Make sure doors are sealed properly to prevent wind and hail from causing damage.

Outdoor areas need attention as well. Before a storm, move patio furniture, plants, and any other loose items indoors to stop them from being blown around and causing damage. If possible, park cars in a garage or carport to protect them from hail. If you don’t have covered parking, using a thick blanket or special hail-resistant covers can help protect your car.

Taking care of your yard can also help. Trim tree branches near the house to avoid broken branches hitting the roof, windows, or siding. Planting strong, hail-resistant plants and using sturdy fences can add extra protection around your home.

It’s also a good idea to review your home insurance policy to make sure it covers hail damage. Taking photos of your property before a storm can be helpful if you need to file an insurance claim.

While hailstorms can be unpredictable, preparing your home in these simple ways can greatly reduce the damage and save you from costly repairs. By taking steps to protect your roof, windows, outdoor spaces, and car, you can make sure your home is ready for any storm.