Wrinkles are lines, creases that form when you become old and some smart tips are all you need to reduce these signs of ageing from your face.

When you don’t pay enough importance to your skincare routine, daily diet, cannot sleep properly due to some tensions, there are high chances that wrinkles will become prominent in your face as you age.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, these signs of ageing can be slowed down and you can look young and radiant ever after 40 years of age by following some basic tips regularly.

To reduce wrinkles on your face, follow these smart tips-

1. Drink water

If you drink water regularly, you can keep your skin hydrated as well as improve its elasticity which will make wrinkles seem less noticeable. To improve blood flow in your skin and make it look firm, drink atleast 10-12 glasses of water daily.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. Sleep well

A proper sleep is essential for keeping your skin healthy and reducing fine lines or wrinkles from your face. When you get a deep sleep, the body regenerates skin cells and improves blood flow which in turn reduces acne, scars, pigmentation as well as wrinkles.

3. Moisturize your skin well

Use moisturizers rich in glycerin, aloe vera or natural extracts to keep your skin healthy and hydrated. A moisturizer is the basic ingredient in a skincare routine and if you apply it nicely for minimum twice a day, you will be surprised to see its benefits on your skin.

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about SM Krishna

4. Apply sunscreen regularly

Shield your skin from the harsh sun by using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 40. Daily use of a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 40+ shields your skin from UV rays, preventing premature ageing and sun damage.

5. Don’t smoke

Smoking reduces the body’s production of collagen and vitamin A and C, which are important for skin health. This can cause skin to sag and droop. Stay away from smoking not only for your benefitting your skin but also for the safety of your family.

6. Go for an anti-ageing diet

Include nuts, green leafy vegetables in your regular diet as it has nutrients that help rebuild and repair damaged skin. For snacks, you can have green tea and dark chocolates as these are also excellent anti-ageing food items

7. Practice meditation

Meditation helps in reducing stress and keep you happy and be at peace, which in the long run, helps you to look young even in your 60s. Practice meditation in the early morning hours daily.