Imphal: Robert Naorem, an Indian fashion entrepreneur, designer, and makeup artist from Manipur, India, has presented his latest collection, “Art of East India”, at an exclusive international fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Organised by PP Production House, the show was held at Melia La Defense, Paris, recently. The event featured 25 designers from different countries, providing a global platform for Robert’s work.

Known for his contribution towards the handloom and textile of the north east India, especially for Manipur state, Robert’s collection highlights Manipur’s woven silks with intricate hand embroidery, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics.

His showcase features original traditional attire alongside Western silhouettes, in a refined palette of red, cream, and ivory, designed for the international market. Robert aims to revive handloom traditions and promote sustainable fashion, bringing global recognition to Manipur’s textile and craft sector.

Robert underscored the artistic brilliance of the region and inspired designers from Northeast India to innovate while preserving their cultural roots, and his presence at Paris Fashion Week marked a milestone for Indian handloom fashion, bridging local tradition with global trends.

Born on 15 May 1986 to Naorem Dijamani Singh and Th. Rekha Devi at Wangjing Awang Leikai Thoubal District, Manipur, and Robert Naorem, after completing his schooling at Don Bosco School, Chingmeirong, left for Bangalore to join Surana College.

In Bangalore, he met people from the fashion industry, and he had his first exposure to the world of fashion. Although Robert pursued further studies, gaining an MPhil degree in Clinical Psychology later, he opted for the career line of makeup artist cum fashion designer.

He earned “the most inspirational designer of 2017” award for showcasing his collections at India Fashion Week London and was selected as the Best international designer in India, at International Fashion Week Milan, Italy, 2019.