Potatoes are a staple in many diets around the world, loved for their versatility and comfort. But for people living with diabetes, the question often arises — are potatoes safe to eat, or should they be avoided?

According to nutrition experts, the answer is not a simple yes or no. Potatoes contain a high amount of carbohydrates, which may increase blood sugar levels. However, that does not mean they are completely off limits for people with diabetes.

What Makes Potatoes a Concern?

Potatoes have a high glycemic index, which means they can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar when eaten. This is particularly true for mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, or fries, which are often served without fiber or protein, two important nutrients that help slow down sugar absorption.

“Potatoes themselves are not harmful, but portion size and how they are cooked make a big difference,” says Dr. Anjali Verma, a clinical nutritionist based in Delhi. “Fried or heavily processed potato dishes can significantly affect blood sugar levels.”

Can People with Diabetes Eat Potatoes?

Yes, but with some caution. Experts suggest pairing potatoes with fiber rich vegetables, lean protein, or healthy fats to reduce their effect on blood sugar. Boiled or steamed potatoes with the skin on are better options than fried or mashed versions.

“Eating potatoes cold, like in a potato salad, may actually lower the blood sugar response,” adds Dr. Verma. This is because cooling cooked potatoes increases their resistant starch content, which digests more slowly.

Smart Ways to Include Potatoes

To enjoy potatoes more healthily, it is best to keep the skin on, as it provides more fiber. Portion control is also important—aim for a small potato or about half a cup of cooked potato. Pairing potatoes with protein or fiber-rich foods, like grilled chicken or leafy greens, can help slow down the rise in blood sugar. Instead of frying, opt for cooking methods like roasting, boiling, or steaming. Mixing potatoes with other vegetables is another smart approach, as it helps balance the overall carbohydrate content of the meal.

Moderation is Essential

Potatoes are not entirely bad for people with diabetes, but moderation, cooking method, and meal combinations are key. As with any food, it’s important to monitor how your body reacts and adjust your diet accordingly.

If you have diabetes, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional or registered dietitian to create a meal plan tailored to your needs.













