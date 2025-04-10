When you have your period, the blood stays on your pad. If you leave it there for too long, it becomes a warm and wet place where tiny germs (bacteria) can easily grow. These germs can make your vagina unhealthy.

If you don’t change your pad regularly, these germs can cause infections inside your vagina, like yeast infections or urinary infections (UTIs). These infections can make you feel itchy, have a burning feeling, and be uncomfortable.

Wearing a pad for a long time, especially when it’s wet, can rub against your skin and make it sore. This can cause rashes, redness, and pain, especially when it’s hot and sweaty outside.

Blood and germs that build up in the pad can also create a strong and bad smell. This might make you feel uneasy or embarrassed, especially when you are with other people.

A pad that you’ve worn for too long can get very full and wet, which can feel unpleasant. This can make it harder to do your normal things and might make you feel less confident.

Over time, pads don’t soak up blood as well as they should. This can lead to leaks or a feeling of being wet, which can be annoying, especially when you are out of your house.

Keeping a pad on for too long can mess up the natural balance of good and bad stuff in your vagina, making it easier to get infections.

Not changing your pad often enough means you’re not keeping yourself as clean as you should. This can affect your overall health. Changing your pad regularly helps you stay clean and comfortable.

So, it is a good idea to change your sanitary pad every 4 to 6 hours. This will help you stay clean, feel comfortable, and stop infections from happening.