Guwahati: The immortal voice of Sudhakantha Bhupen Hazarika resonated at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, as the India Pavilion hosted a special centenary celebration in honour of the legendary bard of the Brahmaputra.

The event became a cultural bridge, highlighting Assam’s rich heritage while reaffirming Dr. Hazarika’s universal message of humanity and peace.

The evening’s highlight was a dance presentation by noted Assamese cultural exponent Ranjit Gogoi and his troupe, who brought to life Hazarika’s iconic compositions Mahabahu Brahmaputra, Moi Eti Zazabor, and Manuhe Manuhor Babe.

Through graceful choreography, the performances depicted both the grandeur of Assam’s landscape and the essence of Hazarika’s humanist philosophy.

Complementing the performances, audio-visual presentations traced the maestro’s artistic journey and his deep historical connection with Japan, where he had studied at Columbia University’s invitation to promote cultural exchange.

This Japan link struck a chord with the audience, adding special resonance to the occasion.

The programme drew widespread global appreciation, attended by senior officials from the Government of Assam, Government of India, and international cultural representatives. It reaffirmed Hazarika’s timeless stature as a cultural icon whose message continues to inspire across borders.