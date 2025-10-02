Guwahati: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday while speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh said “that the role played by several countries in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack revealed India’s true friends and warned of “unconstitutional elements” within the country.”

“Terrorists from across the border killed 26 Indians after asking about their religion. The entire nation was mourning and angry about the terror attack. With complete preparations, our government and armed forces gave a befitting reply (to the attack). The government’s dedication, the armed forces’ valour, and the unity in the society presented an ideal atmosphere in the country,” Bhagwat reiterated.

Bhagwat said the attack showed that even if India adopts a friendly approach to all countries, it needs to be alert and strong to defend its own security. “The role played by various nations after this incident and our operation revealed our true friends. Within the country as well, there are unconstitutional elements who try to destabilise the country,” he added.