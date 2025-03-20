22 Naxals killed, one DRG martyred in Chhattisgarh

Guwahati: Security forces eliminated 22 Naxals in two separate operations in the Bijapur and Kanker districts of Chhattisgarh and one District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan sacrificed his life in the line of duty, an official said on Thursday.

The officials reported that on Thursday morning, a team of security forces launched an anti-Naxal operation in the Gangalur area on the border of the Bijapur and Dantewada districts. An encounter ensued, resulting in the elimination of 18 Naxals.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The encounter got underway from 7 am today. During the encounter, one personnel of the Bijapur District Reserve Guard also lost his life.

In the other encounter at the Kanker-Narayanpur border area of Chhattisgarh, security forces grounded four Naxalites near the village Koroskodo in the police station area of Chhotebethiya, the official said.

The security forces have also recovered automatic weapons while the intermittent firing still continues and the search operations in both areas are underway, the official added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his social media handle X stated that “In the direction of the ‘Naxal-Free India Campaign,‘ our soldiers have achieved another major success today. Security forces neutralized 22 Naxals in two separate operations in Bijapur and Kanker in Chhattisgarh.

The Modi government is advancing with a ruthless approach against the Naxals. Despite providing facilities for surrender and inclusion, the government is applying a zero-tolerance policy to those Naxals who do not surrender. The government expects the country to be Naxal-free by March 31st next year, the Union Home Minister stated.