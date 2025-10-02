Guwahati: Several civil groups and activists on September 30 demanded the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

He was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) on September 26 following violent protests in Ladakh that resulted in four deaths during police action.

Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, said she has not been able to contact him and has not received a copy of the detention order. Wangchuk is currently held in Jodhpur Central Jail.

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) said it will not meet with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) until Wangchuk and others are freed and a judicial inquiry is launched into the police firing in Leh last week.

This follows a similar decision by the Leh Apex Body (LAB).

KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai said they are in touch with LAB and warned the government that trying to scare Ladakhis will not work.

He said, “If you kill my brother and then want to talk to me, it won’t happen.” Leaders also said it is wrong to call Ladakhis “anti-national.”

Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa said people are unfairly being called “anti-national” despite their sacrifices.

Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan said Wangchuk did not cause the violence but stopped his hunger strike when he heard about it.

He said the arrest hurts Ladakh’s people and the police have not given the official detention order, which is required within five days.

Both LAB and KDA will not talk to the government until Wangchuk is released.

Bhushan said Wangchuk has been asking for statehood and special rights for six years and is not against the Modi government.

Political activist Yogendra Yadav has also called for Wangchuk’s immediate release.