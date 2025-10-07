Guwahati: Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday assured that there is “no manipulation or dirty business” in the ongoing investigation into the Air India plane crash that claimed 260 lives on June 12.

The minister’s statement comes amid concerns raised in some quarters about the probe conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Speaking at a book launch in the national capital, Naidu emphasized the need to wait for the final AAIB report to understand the exact cause of the tragedy.

“There is no manipulation, or there is no dirty business, happening in the investigation. It is a very clean and very thorough process that we are doing according to the rules,” he said, stressing the transparency and integrity of the ongoing probe.