Guwahati: An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai, with a scheduled stop in Kolkata, was delayed early Tuesday due to a technical issue in one of its engines, according to sources.

Flight AI180, a Boeing 777 200LR, landed in Kolkata at 12:45 am and was scheduled to leave for Mumbai at 2 am. However, during the halt, a problem was reportedly detected in the aircraft’s left engine. Around 5:20 am, passengers were asked to deplane as a safety measure, sources said.

PTI shared a post on X reporting that the captain told passengers the decision was made “in the interest of flight safety,” according to those on board.

PHOTO | Passengers on Air India flight AI180 from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata were asked to deplane at Kolkata after the aircraft developed a technical snag in its left engine. The Boeing 777-200LR arrived on time at 00:45 hrs on June 17 and was scheduled to depart for… pic.twitter.com/CwjpCFM9Na — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2025

This incident comes amid rising safety concerns about wide-body aircraft following several similar technical problems in recent days.

A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as Air India Flight AI315 from Hong Kong to Delhi had to return mid-flight due to a suspected technical fault on Monday, according to airline officials. The same aircraft model was involved in the recent Air India Flight 171 crash near Ahmedabad, which reportedly killed over 270 people.

In another case, a British Airways flight (BA35) bound for Chennai returned to London Heathrow after experiencing a technical issue. The plane, also a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, had been airborne for nearly two hours before turning back, reports said.

Following these incidents, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed Air India to conduct thorough maintenance checks on all Boeing aircraft in its fleet, officials confirmed.

These checks include fuel system monitoring, diagnostics of key components, inspection of cabin air compressors, testing of electronic engine controls, and review of thrust and performance data.