Assam’s Sattriya culture to debut at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Guwahati: Assam’s vibrant Sattriya culture will make its debut at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. A 40-member troupe from Majuli’s Aauniati Satra will perform traditional Sattriya dance, singing, and drama, offering a unique glimpse into Assam’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

The troupe will present performances of Ram Vijay Bhaona, a devotional play by Srimanta Sankaradeva, along with Diha Nam (congregational singing) and Apsara Dance, accompanied by traditional instruments like flute, violin, khol, cymbals, and dotara.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The performances will showcase both feminine (Stri Bhangi) and masculine (Paurashik Bhangi) dance styles.

Also read: 5 delicious and nutritious dishes of Assam to try in winter

Sattriya, a classical dance form founded by Srimanta Sankaradeva in the 15th century, emphasizes Lord Krishna’s teachings through dance, theatre, and music.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It was officially recognized as one of India’s classical dance styles in 2000. The performances at the Kumbh Mela will reflect the depth and spiritual themes of this ancient tradition.

Pitambar Dev Goswami, Satradhikar of Aauniati Satra, expressed pride in representing Assam’s heritage at this prestigious event.

Also read: Manipur: Kuki Inpi condemns ‘brutality’ against Kuki-Zo women

The troupe will perform from January 31 to February 10, 2025, as part of the Kumbh Mela, which runs from January 13 to February 26, 2025. This participation marks a significant opportunity for Assam to showcase its cultural traditions to a global audience.