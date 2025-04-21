Guwahati: Bengaluru Police have detained former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash’s wife, Pallavi, in custody after accusing her of fatally attacking him during a violent altercation at their residence in HSR Layout.

Authorities claimed that she threw chilli powder in his eyes before stabbing him, leading to his death.

Investigators are also questioning the couple’s daughter, Kriti, as part of the ongoing probe into what they believe was a domestic dispute that turned deadly.

The incident came to light after Om Prakash’s son lodged a formal complaint, alleging both Pallavi and Kriti had a role in the killing.

According to police, the retired IPS officer, aged 68, got into a heated argument with Pallavi on the day of the incident.

The confrontation allegedly escalated when Pallavi, in a fit of rage, blinded him with chilli powder and attacked him with a knife.

The murder reportedly occurred on the ground floor of the couple’s three-storeyed home on Sunday, where they found Prakash lying in a pool of blood.

Sources also claimed that Pallavi made a video call to a friend immediately after the incident and declared, “I have killed the monster.”

Kartikesh, the son of the late Om Prakash, has made serious allegations against his mother and sister, claiming that Pallavi had repeatedly threatened to kill his father in the week leading up to the incident.

He also stated that his younger sister, Kriti, pressured their father to return home just two days before his death.

In his police complaint, Kartikesh revealed that his father had temporarily moved to his sister’s house to escape the growing tensions at home.

“Despite his reluctance, Kriti went there and brought him back,” he wrote in his statement.

The situation took a tragic turn around 5 pm on Sunday when a concerned neighbor contacted Kartikesh while he was at the Karnataka Golf Association.

“I rushed back immediately,” he recounted, “and by the time I arrived, the police and several others were already at the scene.

“My father was found lying in a pool of blood with head and body injuries,” the son stated.

He said that police discovered a broken bottle and a knife near his father’s body and added that they rushed him to St John’s Hospital.

“My mother and sister often argued with him, and I firmly believe they are responsible for his death. I request the police to take strict legal action.”

Investigators believe the murder may have been the result of long-standing tensions in the family, including a property dispute over land in Dandeli, Karnataka.

Sources familiar with the investigation revealed that the couple frequently clashed and that Pallavi had previously visited the local police station to file a complaint against her husband.

When officers allegedly failed to act on her concerns, she staged a sit-in protest outside the station.

Pallavi has reportedly been undergoing treatment for schizophrenia and remains on psychiatric medication, according to sources involved in the investigation.

Om Prakash, a 1981-batch IPS officer originally from Champaran, Bihar, enjoyed a distinguished career in the Karnataka Police. With a Master’s degree in Geology, he began his service in Ballari as an Additional Superintendent of Police and went on to hold key roles in several districts, including Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru.

He also served in the Lokayukta and headed the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

From March 2015 to March 2017, he served as the Director General and Inspector General of Police, the highest rank in the state police force.

The case has garnered significant public attention across Karnataka. Forensic teams have confirmed signs of a physical struggle, and the autopsy report is expected soon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that more details will emerge as they gather evidence and statements.