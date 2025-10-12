Guiwahati: Five voters from Bihar’s Dhoraiya Assembly constituency in Banka district were found “dead” in the ultimate electoral roll released after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s voter list. Authorities have now ordered a probe into the matter.

The matter was unveiled much to the shock of authorities following the final voter list after the SIR process, showed five individuals — Mohan Sah, Sanjay Yadav, Ram Roop Yadav, Narendra Kumar Das, and Vishambar Prasad — marked as dead.

All five were registered under booth number 216 in Dhoraiya and were present on earlier rolls.

When the updated list was published, their names appeared among deceased voters, effectively removing them from the electoral roll.

As per the latest data, close to 47 lakh names have been deleted from the list since the beginning of the poll roll revision exercise in the state.

On Friday, the five appeared before the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Dhoraiya and asserted that they were alive and eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.

BDO Arvind Kumar confirmed the incident and assured corrective measures.

“All five voters have submitted Form 6 to ensure their names are re-included in the electoral list. An inquiry has been ordered to determine how these names were wrongly listed among deceased voters,” he said.

The error has brought to the limelight “accuracy and oversight in the ongoing voter list revision process conducted under the SIR.”