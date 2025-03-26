CBI raids former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel's residence

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, raided the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and Bhilai, an official from the Bhagel’s office stated.

The agency is tight-lipped about the ongoing investigation.

Sources, however, said that the officials were conducting the raid related to Mahadev’s online betting app ‘scam’.

Reacting to the action, Baghel’s office in a post on X stated that, “Now CBI has arrived. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to go to Delhi today for the meeting of the “Drafting Committee” constituted for the AICC meeting to be held in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on April 8 and 9.”

“Before that, CBI has reached Raipur and Bhilai residences,” it added.

According to the sources, the raid follows a series of actions by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to a liquor scam. The ED’s investigation alleges that the scam resulted in a loss of more than Rs 2 crore to the Chhattisgarh state exchequer.

As part of the probe, the ED had previously raided locations connected to Baghel’s family, including the residence of his son, Chaitanya Baghel, accusing him of receiving illicit funds.

Previously, the Enforcement Directorate had recovered over 33 lakh in cash during searches at premises linked to Baghel’s son, Chaitanya Baghel, the sources added.