The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) plans to introduce biannual board exams for Class 10 starting from the academic year 2026.

According to reports, the board has approved draft norms for conducting the exams twice a year.

These draft norms will be made public, allowing stakeholders to submit their feedback until March 9, after which the policy will be finalized.

As per the official release, the first phase of the exams will take place from February 17 to March 6, while the second phase is scheduled from May 5 to 20.

Highlights of the Proposed Scheme

1. Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will commence on the first Tuesday after February 15.

2. In 2026, approximately 26.60 lakh students are expected to appear for Class 10 exams, while around 20 lakh students will take the Class 12 exams.

3. Both exams will be based on the full current syllabus and prescribed textbooks.

4. Subjects other than Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Hindi, and English are categorized as follows:

Group 1: Regional and Foreign languages

All other remaining subjects 5. Exams for Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Hindi, and English will be held on fixed dates, as per the current system.

6. Regional and Foreign language exams will be conducted on a single day.

7. Exams for the remaining subjects will be held two to three times, allowing students to choose from multiple dates.