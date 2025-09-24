Guwahati: “Government has approved the extension of service of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) & Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, upto 30th May 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the Ministry of Defence said on X.

General Chauhan has had a distinguished career with key command and staff appointments. A highly-decorated infantry officer, he retired as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command at Kolkata’s Fort William in May 2021. After retirement and before taking up as the CDS, he also served as an adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) headed by national security adviser Ajit Doval.

He has been feted with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his exemplary services to the Indian Army.