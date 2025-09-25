Guwahati: Ladakh is burning or should we say was burning?

Around 50 people were detained with the cops and paramilitary forces strictly implementing curfew on Thursday in the violence-hit Leh.

Four people were killed and over 80 others were injured when widespread clashes broke out a day before.

A shutdown by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) on talks with the Centre on demand for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule to Ladakh triggered a violence, arson and street clashes on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, BJP alleged that violence in Ladakh was done at the behest of Congress’s “nefarious design” to create situations like in Bangladesh, Nepal and the Philippines.

At a press conference, BJP MP Sambit Patra alleged that Congress councillor Stanzin Tsepang is the main instigator behind the Ladakh violence.

He added that attempts were made to “portray” that protests were being led by Gen Z.

BJP’s Amit Malviya also posted alleging the Congress for creating violence.

This man rioting in Ladakh is Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, Congress Councillor for Upper Leh Ward.



He can be clearly seen instigating the mob and participating in violence that targeted the BJP office and the Hill Council.



Strict prohibitory restrictions banning assembly of five or more persons have been put in place in other major towns as well, including Kargil.

Shutdown was called by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in support of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was leading a hunger strike.

Wangchuk’s fortnight-long hunger strike was cancelled after clashes in Leh town.

The protesters set on fire the BJP office and several vehicles, besides destroying the Hill Council headquarters, prompting promulgation of an indefinite curfew in the town.

“The situation in the curfew-bound areas is well under control. There are no untoward incidents reported from anywhere,” a police official told PTI.