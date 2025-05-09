Defence Ministry urges media to avoid live coverage of security operations

Guwahati: The Ministry of Defence has issued a strong advisory to media outlets, digital platforms, and individuals, urging them to avoid live or real-time coverage of defence operations and the movement of security forces.

The advisory stresses that revealing sensitive or unverified information during ongoing military or anti-terror operations could jeopardize missions and endanger lives.

It highlights the risks posed by premature reporting, citing critical incidents such as the Kargil War, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking as past examples where such disclosures had serious consequences.

In line with Clause 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, the Ministry made it clear that only designated officials are authorized to issue periodic updates during such sensitive operations.

The Defence Ministry called on all media professionals to act with caution, responsibility, and journalistic integrity, prioritizing national security over competitive reporting.

It also emphasized the importance of keeping operational details confidential until officially released, requesting full cooperation from all stakeholders to uphold security and safeguard lives.