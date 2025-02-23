Delhi-bound American Airlines flight diverted to Rome after bomb threat

Delhi: A New Delhi-bound American Airlines flight (AA 292) was diverted to Rome’s airport on Sunday after the airline received a bomb threat via email.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which departed from New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport, was initially on route to Delhi but made an unscheduled turn towards Europe following the threat.

According to reports, the flight will undergo security checks at the Rome airport before receiving clearance to continue its journey to Delhi.

American Airlines has released a statement confirming the diversion, stating that they are closely monitoring the situation with local authorities.

The airline assured passengers that the safety and security of those on board are their top priority.

Further updates on the flight’s status are awaited.