New Delhi: Over 40 schools in Delhi, including some prominent institutions received hoax bomb threats via email on Sunday night.

The emails, sent around 11:30 pm, claimed that bombs were planted on the school campuses and demanded $30,000 (Rs 25 lakh) to prevent the explosions.

Delhi Police following an immediate investigation declared the threats as hoaxes.

After conducting thorough checks, police said that they found nothing suspicious.

The police are currently working to identify the sender and trace the IP location.

As a precautionary measure, students have been sent back home by the administration and closed the schools, citing an emergency.

This incident comes over a month after several CRPF schools across the country, including two in Delhi and one in Hyderabad, received similar bomb threats via email, which were later found to be hoaxes.