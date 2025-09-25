Guwahati: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has finally broken his silence on the Pahalgam attack, the Sardaarji 3 controversy over casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir and the recent face-off between India and Pakistan.

At a concert in Malaysia, Diljit said that his film “ was shot before the terror attack, and the match was played after it. He also said that he has many answers to give, but has been quiet.”

On the Pahalgham terror attack, he said, “After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive strict punishment. The difference is that my film was shot before the attack, and the match was played after the attack.”

The singer also criticised the media. He added, “The national media tried their best to portray me as anti-national, but Punjabis and the Sikh community could never go against the nation.”

"Oh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai," said Diljit Dosanjh. Amid the past Sardaar Ji 3 India-Pakistan controversy, Dosanjh broke his silence in Kuala Lumpur while commencing the first show of his Aura Tour. Addressing the audience, he spoke of love for India, respect for the national…

Elaborating on his silence, he said, “I have many answers, but I kept quiet, kept everything inside me. I didn’t speak. I have many answers. Whoever tells you anything, you shouldn’t take that poison inside you. I have learned that from life. So I didn’t say anything…There are a lot of things more to say, but I don’t want to do that, I don’t want to do that s***.”

Diljit had faced criticism for working with a Pakistani actor in his film Sardaar Ji 3 against the backdrop of continuing tensions between India and Pakistan. Sardaar Ji 3 also starred Neeru Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, and Sapna Pabbi, among others.

Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 was released overseas on June 27.