Fire breaks out at Gwalior Hospital, 190 patients rescued

Guwahati: A fire broke out at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior city on Sunday morning. Hospital authority rescued around 190 patients, including 13 from the ICU of the hospital and shifted to another hospital, officials said.

Officials said the fire broke out at the Kamla Raja Hospital, which is part of the Gajra Raja Medical College.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officials reported no casualties in the incident.

Regarding the incident, Collector of Gwalior Ruchika Chouhan said that the fire broke out at around 1 am in an air-conditioner of the ICU of the gynaecology department of the hospital.

The guards of the hospital immediately evacuated the patients admitted in the ICU by breaking the windows and shifted them to another hospital.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

All patients of the ICU and other wards of the hospital were safe, she added.

A release from the state Public Relations Department said a short-circuit was likely to have caused the fire in the gynaecology department of the Kamla Raja Hospital.

The hospital guards and ward boys immediately shifted out the patients and fire tenders of the Gwalior Municipal Corporation, later controlled the blaze, it said.